Philly soda tax to go under review in City Council hearing

It’s an old argument that some on Philadelphia City Council thought was settled years ago. Councilmember Jim Harrity is resurrecting the idea that the city’s tax on sugary drinks actually costs the city revenue instead of raising funds.

On Thursday, City Council approved Harrity’s resolution calling for a hearing on the matter. He claims shoppers go outside the city limits to buy soda and sugary drinks for less, leading them to also buy their groceries in the suburbs, as well.

Philadelphia receives about $75 million a year in revenue from the soda tax, according to city officials.

Harrity’s move is the latest challenge to the tax since its passing in 2016, despite vocal opposition to the tax from the soda industry. In 2018, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld the tax against claims that it illegally duplicated the sales tax already applied to drinks.

Harrity claims that the shopping exodus has led to the loss of tax revenue and union jobs, with delivery companies and supermarkets cutting staff.

“I think that we’ll see that we’re actually losing money on the soda tax,” Harrity said. “This is really just a tax on the poor because the only people that actually are buying the soda in Philadelphia are those that don’t or can’t afford a vehicle. Most are seniors and in poor families.”