Did Philadelphia’s soda tax have an impact on people’s health?

In 2017, Philadelphia implemented a tax on sweetened beverages, also called the soda tax. The idea was that it would pay for early childhood education. Health advocates also supported it, arguing that sugary drinks are tied to obesity and that a tax would help.

So did it?

Previous studies have already established that the tax led to a drop in sales, based on data from Philadelphia supermarkets and pharmacies, said Christina Roberto, a health policy researcher and associate director of the Center for Health Incentives and Behavioral Economics at the University of Pennsylvania.

She and a group of researchers went deeper to look at electronic health records to compare the body mass index of thousands of patients in Philadelphia, versus people who live outside the city. They found that BMI increased over time in both areas, but the rate at which BMI went up was slower for people in Philadelphia. The new article, which was published this month in the Lancet Regional Health – Americas, concludes that there was “limited evidence” of reduced BMI and obesity prevalence in Philadelphia, due to the tax.

Roberto said that means the tax had some impact in slowing down weight gain, and that it also produced “small but potentially meaningful declines in the actual prevalence of obesity.”

Jessica Jones-Smith, associate professor of health systems and population health at the University of Washington, agrees with the analysis in the Philadelphia study and said it was well-designed. She was not part of that research, and worked on similar research on the impact of a soda tax in Seattle.

Jones-Smith said it’s not clear how much more researchers can study the health impact of these taxes. She suggested that one way to potentially continue the research would be to look at patients who happened to be measuring the levels of glucose or fat in their blood before and after a tax, but those tests are only recommended once every five years for healthy adults, so it would be hard to find a large enough sample.

“What you see here is, in my mind, about the extent of what I think we can legitimately do and potentially attribute to the tax.”