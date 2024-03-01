From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In December, Philadelphia became the first U.S. city to ban medical deportations. Two months after the new law went into effect, what does it mean for hospital policy?

Medical deportation is used by hospitals to transfer a patient to a medical center in their home country, often without consent, translation, or proper explanation. In 2020, a Guatemalan man living in Philadelphia was nearly deported by Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

A study published in 2012 found 800 cases of attempted or successful medical deportations in a six-year span. However, experts say the number is an undercount because hospitals were not required to report each case until the new law went into effect.

In 2023, Philadelphia City Council voted to outlaw the practice in the city.

Matthew Butkus, a professor of bioethics, law and hospital administration said while the law sets a precedent for what could serve as a template for hospitals across the U.S., the gears are slow moving.

“It’s a very, very complex topic and actually speaks to some medical framework issues,” he said.

Butkus is referring to how the hospital operates and what influences some of the decisions, like who gets what kind of care or, in this case, who gets transferred out of the country. Funding is a major influencer.

“We need to have a shift in resources so that making these kinds of health care decisions is not dependent upon the money available to us,” Butkus said. “Economic concerns are realities for these institutions. As a consequence, they still have to manage not just the care of this individual patient, but also the patient cohort [and] that patient population.”

The new law seeks to change the long-standing problem.

However, supporters of the new law are focused on the immigrant population, which are already vulnerable to poor access to services, including health care. One of those supporters is Pa. state Rep. Tarik Khan.

The Democrat has also worked as a family nurse practitioner for 20 years at a federally qualified health center. Khan said the new law is about human rights.

“This [medical deportation] practice is going on really in the shadows,” he said.