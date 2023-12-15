From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia has become the first city to make medical deportations unlawful.

On Thursday afternoon, immigration advocates and Philadelphia City Council members braced for the council’s vote on bill no. 230649, the culmination of three years’ worth of work.

Then it passed, 14-1.

“I’m just really pleased that Philadelphia took a stand on the right side of this issue for immigrants,” said Adrianna Torres-Garcia, deputy director of the Free Migration Project. “This is a really beautiful way to start the year.”

Torres-Garcia stood shoulder to shoulder with those who had been working on the “End Medical Deportation” campaign for the last several years. Community members and representatives from the Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition, Juntos, and Temple Law were present and cheering.

However, several said this is just the beginning. The law will still need to be implemented into hospital and medical facilities’ policies, which takes time.

Jennifer Lee, a professor at Temple University’s law school, is cautiously optimistic.

“It’s really important that we’re the first city that has passed this law nationally, but on the other hand, I do have to say that it’s symptomatic of larger issues that we have in this country,” Lee said. “Including what our immigration policy looks like as well as the fact that we don’t have Universal Health Care.”

The new bill amends the city code to make it illegal to deport immigrants while in health care settings without their consent.

“Courts aren’t involved, [Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services] is not involved in any of these deportations. These hospitals don’t have to report to anyone when this happens, why it happens,” Torres-Garcia explained.

Benjamin Gamarra, a Philadelphia resident and supporter of this campaign, was overjoyed at the vote, pumping his fist into the air.

“Este es un buen punto — eh, score como se dice en inglés — para la comunidad,” Gamarra said. “Esto va ayudar a que empezando aquí en la ciudad de Philadelphia, que los amigos sean tratados con más decencia como todos deberíamos. Esto no ha terminado.”

He said this is a “score” for the city, and for all his friends who deserve decent and humane treatment. But he said they have more to do.