From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Immigrant rights groups joined together outside the Criminal Justice Center to lodge allegations that immigration officials are preying on those accused of crimes in the city.

Erika Guadalupe Nunez, executive director of Juntos, a community-led immigrant rights organization, said federal officials are preying on people arrested in Philadelphia for holding and deportation — citing a dozen arrests in the past year.

“We have heard of numerous cases. Whereas ice officers are detaining immigrant community members just as they leave the criminal justice center,” she said. “Many folks detained are still in criminal proceedings … others have had their charges dismissed, and others have fully participated in their legal process and accepted sentencing only to be doubly punished with their forced attention at Moshannon Valley processing center.”

Anna Pelico of the New Sanctuary Movement spoke through an interpreter to say she frequently hears of similar issues.

“I get so frustrated because I don’t know how to help them as they are telling me about what they are going through,” Pelico said.

Members of the legal community also joined in to denounce the arrests, claiming they undermine Philadelphia’s status as a welcoming city and needlessly impact vulnerable individuals and families.