Philly’s racial wealth gap is wider now than in 1960. Here are programs working to fix it

Changes are revving up at a national level, Nelson said.

“Some of the most exciting stuff out there is shared equity kinds of opportunities, land trusts [or] land being held in cooperative and nonprofit trust,” Nelson said. “It reduces the cost of homeownership and makes it more accessible.”

Another, in 2021, the Department of Housing and Urban Development launched the Interagency Task Force on Property Appraisal and Valuation (PAVE) to reduce discriminatory appraisals. Biased lending and appraisals showed that communities of color were not getting their return on investment.

Locally, people like Hornstein are pushing for concrete solutions, like putting money into the communities that need it most. He outlined two ways: government dollars and investment, and private-public partnerships.

For instance, the city’s Turn the Key program leveraged partnerships among River Wards Development Group and Penn Community Bank to make financing available for Black and brown developers.

Additionally, Hornstein said he sees an opportunity to use the surplus of Philadelphia’s budget, which amounts to $11 billion in donor-advised funds. However, he adds, it is essential to get community input on what solutions to bring to the table.

A new one comes this Spring.

The Economy League announced the launch of “Fair City,” a social entrepreneurship competition, this March, which invites community members, business owners and others to suggest how to address the racial wealth gap problem. It emerged after their analysis found a $57 billion property value gap among households who were Black or Latino and white households.

Now that they have a clear picture of the problem, they are focused on what to do next.

“If we want to have a vibrant economy in 25 years, when the country doesn’t look like me, we need to be doing everything possible to make sure that Black and brown Philadelphians … have access to opportunities to increase wealth or else we’re going to become, you know a slow growth or no growth,” he said.