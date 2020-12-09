N.J. coronavirus update: Black, Latino residents face greater financial burden

N.J. communities of color hit harder, less likely to trust vaccination

The coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread economic losses. But a new survey from the Newark-based social justice nonprofit Project Ready said the finances of Black and Latino residents in the Garden State were more deeply impacted.

The survey says 61% of those polled have had a lot or some financial impact. When broken down by race, 73% of African Americans and 70% of Latinos felt some form of financial hurt compared to 57% of whites.

“Our poll shows that Black voters are almost twice as likely as white voters to say that they or someone in their household has lost a job,” said Shennell McCloud, executive director of Project Ready. She adds that the survey showed that Black voters are three times as likely as white voters to say they’ve been unable to pay the rent or their mortgage during the pandemic.