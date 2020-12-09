N.J. coronavirus update: Black, Latino residents face greater financial burden
New Jersey has recorded a total of 377,055 COVID-19 cases since the first was reported on Mar. 4, including 15,590 fatalities.
N.J. communities of color hit harder, less likely to trust vaccination
The coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread economic losses. But a new survey from the Newark-based social justice nonprofit Project Ready said the finances of Black and Latino residents in the Garden State were more deeply impacted.
The survey says 61% of those polled have had a lot or some financial impact. When broken down by race, 73% of African Americans and 70% of Latinos felt some form of financial hurt compared to 57% of whites.
“Our poll shows that Black voters are almost twice as likely as white voters to say that they or someone in their household has lost a job,” said Shennell McCloud, executive director of Project Ready. She adds that the survey showed that Black voters are three times as likely as white voters to say they’ve been unable to pay the rent or their mortgage during the pandemic.
Despite the disproportionate impacts of the pandemic on communities of color financially, McCloud said the survey shows they are also the least likely to agree to be vaccinated from the coronavirus.
“What I attribute that to overall is a long history of mistreatment of communities of color by the medical community even to this day,” she added. “People still see that inequities continue to exist within our healthcare system.”
Mercer County residents who came to a pop-up COVID-19 testing site Tuesday at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton expressed mixed feelings about taking a vaccine when one becomes available.
The Project Ready survey was conducted by Change Research, which spoke with 958 New Jersey voters from across the state.
