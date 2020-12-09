Camden getting three new walk-up COVID testing sites this week

In addition to these three sites, the Freeholder Board is opening an additional testing location in Lindenwold at the Camden County Department of Public Works complex.

“Thousands of county residents are getting tested every day, but we know that the easier you make this resource, the more probable it is the community to take advantage of it,” said Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. “Furthermore, these new testing sites are in impacted neighborhoods that have more health disparities and vulnerabilities than other parts of the county and a greater need.”

Like elsewhere across the region and country, Camden County is also experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases. On Dec. 8, the county reported 269 new cases, significantly much higher than counts reported in the spring.

“As COVID-19 cases in Camden rise, it is critical that we make testing accessible and responsive to the community’s needs,” said Kathleen Noonan, CEO of the Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers. “We are proud to work with Camden County and Cooper University Health Care on this data-driven and person-centered approach to COVID-19 testing.”

The new sites will help lift the burden off two busy drive-up testing spots on the Cherry Hill campus of Camden County College and on the Cooper University Health Care campus in Camden, which have been testing more than 900 residents per day for COVID-19.

The Camden County College site is located at 1889 Marlton Pike East in Cherry Hill (the corner of Springdale Road and Route 70) and runs Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Cooper Campus site at the corner of Broadway and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Camden operates on the same schedule.

Camden County residents looking for other testing options can call the free, 24-hour Camden County COVID information hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

In Burlington County, testing is available at the Burlington County Human Services Facility in Westampton. Visit here for December’s testing schedule.

Gloucester County is offering residents daily drive-thru testing through February 2021. An appointment is required. For a list of dates, times and locations, visit the Gloucester County website.