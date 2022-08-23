Camden County Commissioners on Tuesday launched a COVID-19 relief program to provide bonus checks to people who provided care for those in need during the height of the pandemic.

The Camden County Care Grant stems from federal relief funds and is targeted at those who care for the elderly, children, or adults with disabilities.

“Direct service providers work in many environments, not just nursing homes and group homes,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Ed McDonnell. “They provide adult and youth day programs,” McDonnell said. “All are eligible for the funding as long as they meet the criteria.”

Robyn Rowe is one of the first caregivers to receive a bonus check. She worked at Bancroft, a nonprofit offering programming and services for people with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and those in need of neurological rehabilitation.

“Throughout the pandemic, we were challenged but resilient,” Rowe said. “I am proud of the support we gave to each and all of those in our care.”