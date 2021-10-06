County officials also urged people to get flu shots as soon as possible, because even though the flu infection rates were low last year because of mask-wearing, health officials are concerned that there will be a lot more flu this year because people are wearing masks less and less.

“There’s a lot we don’t know at this point,” said Dr. Levin, who speculated that the COVID vaccine will become an annual shot just like the flu, developed annually to deal with new strains of the virus.

“The Merck oral is very exciting,” said Levin, who said medical professionals are still trying to figure things out. He called on people to get a vaccine and said he would like to see 90% or more people to be given their shot in Camden County, because it’s safe and effective.

Levin added the people who have had COVID should also be vaccinated.

“Current recommendations are even if you had COVID you still be vaccinated. If it was a mild or moderate illness, 10 days after you should be vaccinated. If it was a severe illness, 3 weeks afterwards,” said Levin.

He added the reason for the vaccination is that even though the body has built up antibodies from fighting COVID, “antibody levels for vaccinated people are much higher,” than people who have had COVID and not had the vaccine. He said it’s much different now from when there weren’t enough vaccines and people who had COVID were asked not to get the shot.