What about boosters for people who didn’t get the Pfizer vaccine?

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved booster shots for those over 65, and individuals between 50 and 64 who fall into a few categories: They have chronic health conditions, they work in fields that put them at high risk of COVID-19 exposure, or they live in long-term care or communal settings. The authorization applied only to the Pfizer vaccine though — leaving the millions of people who would meet those criteria, but who received the first two doses of the Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with many questions about how to proceed.

Here’s what we know about booster prospects for people who didn’t get the Pfizer shot.

Johnson & Johnson published data last month that found a booster at least 28 days after its single-dose vaccine can elicit an immune response up to nine times greater than the original shot. The company has submitted that data to the Food and Drug Administration, but there is no timeline yet on when a decision will be made.

As for Moderna, the FDA appears to be eyeing a half-dose third booster shot. The mRNA Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are almost identical constitutionally and in terms of the way the immune system responds to them. The major differences are the dose size (Moderna is 100mg, Pfizer is 30mg) and the timing between the first two doses (Pfizer is three weeks, Moderna is four). Initial data indicate that immunity takes slightly longer to wear off for Moderna than for Pfizer, due to some combination of the dose size or time between shots. As a result, a smaller booster dose of Moderna may be necessary to prolong immunity — which could likely also translate to side effects being less severe than for the initial Moderna shots. No decision on Moderna boosters has been made yet, and it’s unclear when it would become official.