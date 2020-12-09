Mercer County residents weigh in on receiving coronavirus vaccine once available

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Would you take the coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available?

The reaction was mixed at the Mercer County pop-up COVID-19 test site at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton.

“I think that it’s better to receive it and hope for the best,” said Rich Groth, 69, of Hamilton Township. “I don’t see any negative side effects of it.”

Groth came to get tested for the coronavirus because he is scheduled to have a medical procedure soon and needed to test negative beforehand. With a history of lung disease, Groth said he would take the shot.

“If you don’t get it, you’re risking … catching the coronavirus, so why not get it?” he added.