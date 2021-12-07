Donate
Coronavirus Pandemic

Police at New Jersey capitol boost COVID rule enforcement

The New Jersey State House is seen in Trenton, N.J., Tuesday, June 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New Jersey State Police have stepped up enforcement of a requirement that statehouse visitors show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test.

Troopers stood guard at entrances around the statehouse complex, including little-used doorways where no state police presence is typically present.

Troopers routed visitors to a single entrance where they were directed to show vaccination proof and undergo a temperature screening. That included those with statehouse badges who work in the complex.

This stepped-up enforcement comes after confusion broke out last week when Republican Assembly members defied the requirement and attempted to gain access to the Assembly chamber without showing vaccination proof or a negative test.

