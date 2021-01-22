Mercer County soft-launches COVID-19 vaccination site

“They just wanted to practice for the next day or two and make sure that they got right; what they call a throughput,” she said. “So that’s why it’s really a soft opening.”

Billek adds that Capital Health has been administering shots to health care workers at their hospitals. This gives them an opportunity to troubleshoot possible problems in the process that might crop up at the larger site.

The people vaccinated during the soft opening were pulled from the New Jersey vaccination scheduling website. County officials are referring residents to the state’s website, as opposed to creating their own registration website like Burlington and Camden counties have done.