N.J. opens vaccine eligibility to residents 65 and older, people with chronic conditions

New Jersey will dramatically increase the number of residents who can get the coronavirus vaccine this week, expanding the eligibility beyond a few high-risk professions to a much broader swath of the population.

Starting Thursday, residents aged 65 and older, as well as residents aged 16 to 64 with chronic medical conditions, will be eligible for a vaccine.

“We know that individuals in these categories are at greater risk for severe COVID-19 illness and death,” said New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

Vaccinations will continue to occur by appointment only, and residents won’t need to show proof they fit into one of these categories to get the shot.

Medical conditions that qualify in the new criteria include cancer, kidney disease, obesity, Down syndrome, and others. Smokers are also eligible.