N.J. accelerates coronavirus vaccinations with first ‘megasite’

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

New Jersey officials toured the state’s first coronavirus vaccination “megasite” Friday, the latest step in its effort to inoculate residents against COVID-19.

The Morris County site, inside a former Sears store, will begin by giving shots to about 1,000 people per day, but it is capable of vaccinating up to 2,400 people daily depending on the supply from the federal government, officials said.

“Today is a day of hope, a hope for a future better than the present that we live in,” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

New Jersey is currently vaccinating frontline health care workers, as well as residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and it recently made police and firefighters eligible for the shot, too.