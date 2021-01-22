Thousands of Delawareans sign up for COVID vaccine as online registration launches
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?
More than 56,000 Delawareans have pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine since the state launched a sign-up website on Wednesday.
Delawareans can use the new site to request an appointment at vaccination events, as the state begins to enter Phase 1B of its vaccination distribution plan. This phase allows anyone over 65 and those with certain health conditions to register for shots, as well as frontline essential workers. About 200,000 Delawareans are eligible for the vaccination in this phase. The state has a total population of more than 900,000.
Those eligible will be placed on a waiting list for vaccination appointments, and will be notified once a spot becomes available.
The state’s Division of Public Health will host its first drive-through vaccination events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Delaware City and Georgetown. Top priority will be for those with ages and health conditions that put them at greater risk if they catch the coronavirus.
“We are really proud of the way the request system worked today,” Director of Public Health Dr. Karyl Rattay said in a statement.
“Now that we have requests from so many, we can begin through a process of getting them vaccinated. The first opportunity will be at our drive-through clinics this weekend, but that certainly will not accommodate all these requests. Even though people have submitted a request, if they get an opportunity with their medical provider or employer or pharmacy, they should take that. We are building a system with multiple paths to get vaccinated, and this requests system is a part of it.”
Vaccines available through pharmacies are currently only for people 65 and older, and are more likely to be available to Phase 1B essential workers in the coming weeks, the state said.
Delaware has administered 54,760 doses of the 89,525 vaccine doses it has received. Previously, the state was focused on getting vaccines in the arms of health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
Additional information about COVID-19 vaccine rollout is available at de.gov/covidvaccine. Questions can be directed to the Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-643-1715. People who are deaf and hard of hearing should call 2-1-1 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Individuals can email their questions concerning the vaccine to Vaccine@Delaware.gov.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!