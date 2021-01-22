Thousands of Delawareans sign up for COVID vaccine as online registration launches

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

More than 56,000 Delawareans have pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine since the state launched a sign-up website on Wednesday.

Delawareans can use the new site to request an appointment at vaccination events, as the state begins to enter Phase 1B of its vaccination distribution plan. This phase allows anyone over 65 and those with certain health conditions to register for shots, as well as frontline essential workers. About 200,000 Delawareans are eligible for the vaccination in this phase. The state has a total population of more than 900,000.

Those eligible will be placed on a waiting list for vaccination appointments, and will be notified once a spot becomes available.