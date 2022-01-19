In Montgomery and Delaware counties, what do you wonder about the places, the people, and the culture that you want WHYY to explore?

Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf was in Jenkintown on Tuesday to observe the National Day of Racial Healing alongside dozens of local lawmakers and community members.

“This day is an opportunity for all of us to pause to reflect and to rededicate ourselves to creating a stronger, more just, and more unified commonwealth,” Wolf said.

The gathering at Leedom Street and Greenwood Avenue served as an outlet for community leaders to share their thoughts on racial progress and the lack thereof in the neighborhood and across the country.

“Days like today are important, because racial trauma runs deep in our commonwealth and in our country. And it is not until we fully face it, and give it space to be expressed, and give it words, and that we truly listen that we can heal our communities,” Wolf said.

The morning began with remarks from Jenkintown Mayor Gabe Lerman, who referenced a conversation he had with his children about why there was a need for this event. He told the crowd that kids are taking the lead on these issues.

Dan Jerman, executive director of the Office of Advocacy and Reform for Gov. Tom Wolf, talked about old wounds and his own experience dealing with discrimination as a person of mixed ethnicity.

“Dr. King’s dream has spoken to my heart since I first heard it. But these past several years, it has sometimes felt like we’re as far from that dream as we have ever been in my lifetime. But at moments like this, here, with people like you, and with people like you who are all over Pennsylvania and the nation, working for peace and reconciliation, I have hope for all of our children to live in a better world that will require all of us to do more work than talk,” Jerman said.