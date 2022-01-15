One book at a time, some Pennridge School District parents are “making a small comeback.”

A group called the Pennridge Improvement Project is resisting the Bucks County district’s initiatives to remove LGBTQ books from school libraries and authors of color from school curriculums. It has organized a yearlong virtual book drive to direct community members to buy the books the district has already removed or has plans to remove, including Leslea Newman’s “Heather has Two Mommies,” Kim Johnson’s “This is My America,” and Ibi Zoboi’s “American Street.”

The books will be placed in little free libraries in all eight towns that make up the Pennridge district.

Since the drive started three days ago, about 20 books have been purchased. The group is expecting a surge this weekend and on MLK Day while they host a virtual “read aloud” event with some of the books.

Alexis Schell of Hilltown, the parent of a Pennridge High School ninth-grader, is one of the organizers of the project. When she first heard about Pennridge’s initiatives to replace authors of color with books by white authors in her daughter’s English curriculum, she was angry.

“I just think that everybody, no matter what you look like or what your background is, needs to hear about these types of stories,” said Schell.

Last August, Pennridge removed Zoboi’s and Johnson’s books and added “Ender’s Game” by author Orson Scott Card, who has been criticized for making homophobic and racist remarks, and “The Bridge,” by Christian novelist Karen Kingsbury. In December, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Anthony Rybarczyk emailed elementary school librarians and principals requesting the removal of all books “referencing gender identity,” which included “Heather Has Two Mommies.”

In an August Facebook post, a local group called Pennridge for Educational Liberty described the ninth-grade English curriculum changes that its members requested and that were fulfilled by the district, including the book swaps and changing unit title wording. One section, for instance, instead of being titled with words like “oppression,” or “inequality,” is now titled, “Dreams and Challenges.”