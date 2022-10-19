Philadelphia will use a $7.5 million grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to help raise the city’s share of homeowners of color.

The “Philly 5 by 25” initiative will provide grants to help households of color cover down payments and closing costs. It’ll also support housing counselors, help people with tangled titles, and leverage funding for the development of affordable housing, among other objectives.

The goal is to create 5,000 Black and brown homeowners by the end of 2025.

“There are many uncertainties, but I think this is a time where it’s full of possibilities and potential for creating multi-generational wealth and to revitalize neighborhoods that have suffered through many years of disinvestment,” Maria Gonzalez, president of the Hispanic Association of Contractors and Enterprises (HACE), said during a news conference on Tuesday.