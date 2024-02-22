Turn the Key breaks ground on 17th affordable housing complex in Grays Ferry

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Almost 100 community members gathered around Dover Street in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood Tuesday for the groundbreaking of Turn the Key’s new affordable housing complex.

Under a white tent, shovels stood in a wooden box full of dirt at the center of a rolled-out red carpet. It was the first groundbreaking under Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration, and the first collaboration with developer Dawud Bey, owner of Fine Point Construction and a graduate of the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation’s Minority Developer Program.

“This community was rough,” Bey said. “I lived in this community for 55 years and I never stepped foot on 29th and Tasker because there used to be so much racial tension.”

But Bey, who was formerly incarcerated, said he sees this as a chance to work against gentrification seen in other predominantly Black communities across the city. He believes developments like these can help the neighborhood not only by bringing more Black and brown homeowners to the area, but also by supporting the mission of diversifying who becomes a homeowner.

However, Grays Ferry residents shared mixed reactions when they heard about the new development. In a previous WHYY News report, some people said they were concerned whether new houses, costing an average of $280,000, match what people can afford.