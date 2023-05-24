The ‘turning point’

Bey is founder and CEO of Fine Print Construction. Under that banner, he builds market-rate developments like the one on North Broad. But the anti-violence activist also builds affordable housing projects.

His goal is to develop more housing units than his mentor and music icon Kenny Gamble, who founded Universal Companies, a nonprofit developer and charter school operator, after stepping away from the spotlight.

He’s got a ways to go, but Bey feels like he’s on the right path.

“This is the turning point of my career,” he said.

With support from City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, the city recently awarded Bey more than 50 vacant lots in Grays Ferry and Point Breeze. All of the parcels, acquired through a competitive bidding process, will be transformed into workforce housing for first-time homebuyers.

Bey is also renovating a Victorian-style apartment building in Parkside through the Philadelphia Accelerator Fund, a nascent nonprofit dedicated to giving Black and brown developers real estate developers access to capital they typically have a harder time securing than their white counterpart. The $2.7 million revamp is the fund’s first and will feature a mix of market-rate and affordable units.

It’s expected to be Bey’s most profitable project to date. The imposing building was recently appraised at $3.6 million.

“I’m impressed with where he was when we had that first conversation and what he’s doing now. He was doing some things at the time, but not to the scale he’s doing now,” said developer and friend Jeffrey Tubbs, who met Bey four or five years ago.

Gary Jonas, president of the Building Industry Association of Philadelphia, said people want to work with Bey — and give him bigger opportunities — because he’s genuine and has good follow-through.

“When he tells you something, he means it,” said Jonas, another one of Bey’s mentors. “People recognize that in him immediately, and that’s a unique trait.”

Bey’s success has come with some criticism.

In Grays Ferry, a group of residents and activists are upset that a cluster of vacant lots will be replaced by eight homes priced above what most longtime residents could afford. Under the city’s “Turn the Key” initiative, the properties on Myrtlewood Street will be sold for up to $230,000. The median sale price for homes in the neighborhood was $167,700, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“This is considered a low-income area. You putting expensive houses that sit up there … that raise everybody’s taxes around,” Christal Heath, who grew up near the lots. “This is why so many people are losing their houses.”

“I blame Dawud because he knows this neighborhood,” she said.

Overcoming obstacles

Bey started out as a general contractor renovating single-family homes in South Philadelphia, where he grew up. He was in his early 30s and still selling drugs, but wanted a way to earn a legitimate income and create generational wealth.

Real estate investment was his answer.

In 1994, he bought a large hair salon in Point Breeze, which helped generate clients for his contracting business andbuild connections for his investment portfolio. The same year, he bought a shell of a property at 18th and Carpenter streets in Graduate Hospital, then a predominantly Black neighborhood with little developer interest.

He paid $2,000 for it.

“I was saying, ‘Man, this is Center City. This is Center City. Nobody would believe me during that time,” said Bey during a recent interview at his office near Fishtown.

The investments would prove critical to Bey’s future, including his development career.

After refinancing the hair salon, Bey bought five depreciated rowhouses in North and South Philadelphia. But the abandoned properties were stolen, part of a ring that poached at least three dozen houses from their legal owners by filing bogus deed transfers with the city, according to the Philadelphia Daily News.

More than a dozen people were charged in connection with the scam, including Bey.

A judge later found him not guilty of conspiracy, forgery, and related charges after a nonjury trial. But Bey said the episode created debt — the $170,000 he spent on the properties plus legal fees — that remained when went to prison.

He sold the hair salon to help.

After he was released from prison in 2015, Bey was determined to start developing real estate again. But his record made it challenging for him to get the kind of financing he needed to complete the projects he wanted to pursue. He didn’t have any recent financial history to justify larger loans.

“All I ran into was hard money lenders that only wanted to give me about $100,000. I couldn’t really do nothing with that. I probably would have ended up going back to the streets with that small amount of money,” said Bey.

But he had a lifeline. He still owned the duplex he renovated in Graduate Hospital, which continued to gentrify while he was in prison and became one of the city’s hottest neighborhoods.

Bey easily sold the property for $500,000. The money helped give him the second chance he’d been preparing for while he was behind bars.