The loans were “life-changing” for Bey. They enabled him to acquire the property on Parkside Avenue while providing capital to renovate the building’s 17 apartments. It’s not his biggest project to date, but it’s his most expensive and potentially his most profitable.

The imposing building was recently appraised for $3.6 million.

“The Accelerator Fund has been a game changer,” said Bey, who owns Fine Print Construction.

Eight of the units will be market-rate units. The remaining nine will be affordable to people earning 80% of area median income. That translates to roughly $59,000 for an individual.

The affordable units must stay affordable for 15 years as a result of a deed restriction on the property.

“So in that sense, it’s also a hedge against the neighborhood gentrifying too much and rents going up too much and still maintaining affordability within this property to whatever extent the economics allow,” said Langlieb.

Launched in 2021, the Accelerator Fund is part of the city’s Housing Action Plan. It began with $10 million in city funds and another $10 million in investor capital from Citizens Bank and Univest Bank.

The initial pipeline includes a total of six projects expected to create more than 125 units of affordable housing. In addition to the property in Parkside, there’s a rental project in Germantown, a rehabilitation project in Cobbs Creek and an affordable homeownership project in Norris Square.

“It is exciting for us to see the first PAF project come to fruition,” said Anne Fadullon, director of the Department of Planning and Development, in a statement.