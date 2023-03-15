‘Game-changing’ loan fund in Philly celebrates first affordable housing project

Launched two years ago, the Philadelphia Accelerator Fund is designed to help Black and brown developers access capital for affordable housing projects.

Dawud Bey stands in an unfinished studio apartment in a historic building in West Philadelphia.

Dawud Bey stands in an unfinished studio apartment in a historic building in West Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Dawud Bey beams with pride when he talks about his latest development project — the revamp of a historic apartment building in West Philadelphia.

He’s excited to breathe new life into the four-story building, a High Victorian-style property with tall ceilings and big windows framing East Fairmount Park. But the anti-violence activist is also thrilled by the opportunity to set a positive example.

“It’s important that young Black and brown men see people that look like them doing these developments. Sitting down with banks, figuring out all the financial responsibilities that go with this type of deal, and understanding that if I can do it, a returning citizen, they can do it,” said Bey during a recent tour of the property.

Dawud Bey stands in an unfinished apartment, one of 17 in his four-story building. At least 51 perceent of the units will be leased at below market rents to satisfy his commitment to providing affordable housing
Dawud Bey stands in an unfinished apartment, one of 17 in his four-story building. At least 51% of the units will be leased at below market rents to satisfy his commitment to providing affordable housing. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

The $2.7 million rehab is the first project for the Philadelphia Accelerator Fund, a public-private partnership driven by two interconnected goals: Increasing the city’s supply of affordable housing and connecting minority developers to the kind of capital those communities have struggled to secure in the face of systemic barriers to traditional bank financing.

The four-story Victorian building built in 1895 has been converted into 17 apartments with high ceilings and large windows
The four-story Victorian building built in 1895 has been converted into 17 apartments with high ceilings and large windows. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Amid an affordable housing crisis, the nascent nonprofit will seek to close that racial equity gap by making loans based on the project’s viability and social impact rather than the developer’s financial background.

“We’re much more flexible on things like personal liquidity,” said David Langlieb, executive director of the Accelerator Fund. “We want to see that a particular project can get built for the amount of money that the borrower is requesting and that it will cash flow either as homeownership or as rental.”

David Langlieb is executive director of Philadelphia Accelerator Fund, a public-private partnership that ams to increase the city’s supply of affordable housing and give a leg up to minority developers who have struggled to secure traditional bank financing
David Langlieb is executive director of Philadelphia Accelerator Fund, a public-private partnership that ams to increase the city’s supply of affordable housing and give a leg up to minority developers who have struggled to secure traditional bank financing. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Funding for the project in Parkside, a historically Black neighborhood that’s beginning to gentrify, largely consists of two loans totaling about $2.6 million. Half of that amount came from the Accelerator Fund. The other $1.3 million came from New Jersey Community Capital, where Langlieb previously worked. Bey also put in $100,000 of his own money.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

The loans were “life-changing” for Bey. They enabled him to acquire the property on Parkside Avenue while providing capital to renovate the building’s 17 apartments. It’s not his biggest project to date, but it’s his most expensive and potentially his most profitable.

The imposing building was recently appraised for $3.6 million.

“The Accelerator Fund has been a game changer,” said Bey, who owns Fine Print Construction.

Dawud Bey grins as he takes in the view from the four-story apartment building he recently acquired overlooking Fairmount Park. He was able to take on the $2.7 million project with the help of the Philadelphia Accelerator Fund
Dawud Bey grins as he takes in the view from the four-story apartment building he recently acquired overlooking Fairmount Park. He was able to take on the $2.7 million project with the help of the Philadelphia Accelerator Fund. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Eight of the units will be market-rate units. The remaining nine will be affordable to people earning 80% of area median income. That translates to roughly $59,000 for an individual.

The affordable units must stay affordable for 15 years as a result of a deed restriction on the property.

“So in that sense, it’s also a hedge against the neighborhood gentrifying too much and rents going up too much and still maintaining affordability within this property to whatever extent the economics allow,” said Langlieb.

Developer and contractor Dawud Bey stands with Philadelphia Accelerator Fund Executive Director David Langlieb in one of the 17 apartments Bey is renovating
Developer and contractor Dawud Bey stands with Philadelphia Accelerator Fund Executive Director David Langlieb in one of the 17 apartments Bey is renovating. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Launched in 2021, the Accelerator Fund is part of the city’s Housing Action Plan. It began with $10 million in city funds and another $10 million in investor capital from Citizens Bank and Univest Bank.

The initial pipeline includes a total of six projects expected to create more than 125 units of affordable housing. In addition to the property in Parkside, there’s a rental project in Germantown, a rehabilitation project in Cobbs Creek and an affordable homeownership project in Norris Square.

“It is exciting for us to see the first PAF project come to fruition,” said Anne Fadullon, director of the Department of Planning and Development, in a statement.

A view of East Fairmount Park from the Parkside Street apartment building
A view of East Fairmount Park from the Parkside Street apartment building. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Subscribe to PlanPhilly

Our weekly newsletter delivers original reporting on the people, places and things that make Philly.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by PlanPhilly

PlanPhilly sq logo

PlanPhilly

In-depth, original reporting on housing, transportation, and development.

You may also like

About Aaron Moselle

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate