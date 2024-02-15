From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

With a snip of oversized red scissors, Project HOME’s latest residence opened on Valentine’s Day.

The Tudor-style home is nestled along a leafy two-way street on Parkside Avenue that faces Fairmount Park. It will house 25 women who experienced homelessness and who have a disability.

It opened on the holiday of love in honor of the life of its namesake, Joyce Moran. Her daughter Lauren Moran Kleinz said the day embodies who her mom was.

“It’s a universal day of love, and I think as my mom would say, ‘The greatest way of showing love is taking care of others and doing for others,’” Moran Kleinz said.

Joyce Moran was a former volunteer with Women of Change at Project HOME and died in 2009 after a years-long battle with ovarian cancer. Family friends, the Keatings, partnered with Project HOME to open the space and gave a “generous donation,” said Sister Mary Scullion, Project HOME co-founder.

“We were blessed by Joyce’s life and now in her death,” Sister Scullion said.

But it took a lot of work to rehab the 14,000-square-foot home. With the combination of the Keatings’ donation and the William Penn Foundation’s $878,000 grant, Project HOME staff were able to fix it up.

The chateau is listed on the Historical Society of Pennsylvania records, as it once housed retired actors. Over the years, it became an assisted living center before becoming Project HOME’s newest residence.