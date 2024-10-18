Philly property owners could soon face fines if their EV chargers don’t work

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Medical student Abay Tadesse drives his electric Toyota SUV daily, commuting to clinical rotations at hospitals in the Philadelphia area. He charges the car once a week at shopping centers and Wawas. But often, he finds those electrical vehicle chargers are in use or are not working.

“Sometimes you get to the charging station and the equipment’s broken,” Tadesse said. “The computer might be down. Sometimes there’s just really not an explanation — it just says out of order on the machine.”

Tadesse uses an app to check which chargers are available and operating before making the trip. He said the chargers closest to his Fishtown home have frequently been out of order the past year.

“I tend to have to plan my day around it,” he said.

A bill Philadelphia City Council passed last week aims to fix this. It would allow the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections (L&I) to fine property owners who don’t keep their electric vehicle chargers functional. The measure is awaiting the mayor’s signature.

The bill applies to properties with more than ten parking spaces. It requires property owners to get a permit from L&I before installing EV chargers, to use electricians certified in working with EV charging infrastructure, to clean up any vandalism to the chargers and, crucially, to maintain the chargers in working order.

“[When a charger] is not working and you’re almost out of juice in your car, it’s a very anxious time,” said at-large Councilmember Nina Ahmad, who sponsored the legislation. “We want to address range anxiety by making sure that these chargers are maintained.”

Under this month’s bill, if L&I finds one of these public EV chargers out of order, the department can fine the property owner $300.