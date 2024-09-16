Philly’s 100th Mayor

5 bills Philly City Council passed but Mayor Cherelle Parker didn’t sign into law

So far in 2024, Philadelphia City Council has voted to change the rules for business operating hours in some communities, zoning, sidewalk cafés and parking.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker speaks at Philadelphia International Airport, Feb. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia.

Mayor Cherelle Parker speaks at Philadelphia International Airport, Feb. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As Philadelphia’s City Council returns to its regular legislative session this month, here’s a snapshot of bills that became law despite being left unsigned by Mayor Cherelle Parker as of Sept. 5.

Unsigned legislation included changes to city contracting rules that would require nonprofits to bid competitively for city work; zoning rule changes that would allow real estate developers to pay money in lieu of adhering to affordable housing requirements; changing the city’s home rule charter to require payments into its housing trust fund; the creation a new neighborhood conservation district; and limits on the city renewing a lease for a neighborhood health clinic.

The lack of the mayor’s signature does not stop the bills from becoming law, and so far, the mayor has not formally vetoed any bills from City Council in 2024.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza

Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza is WHYY News' business reporter.

Read more
A photo of Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza, smiling.

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate