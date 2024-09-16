5 bills Philly City Council passed but Mayor Cherelle Parker didn’t sign into law
So far in 2024, Philadelphia City Council has voted to change the rules for business operating hours in some communities, zoning, sidewalk cafés and parking.
As Philadelphia’s City Council returns to its regular legislative session this month, here’s a snapshot of bills that became law despite being left unsigned by Mayor Cherelle Parker as of Sept. 5.
Unsigned legislation included changes to city contracting rules that would require nonprofits to bid competitively for city work; zoning rule changes that would allow real estate developers to pay money in lieu of adhering to affordable housing requirements; changing the city’s home rule charter to require payments into its housing trust fund; the creation a new neighborhood conservation district; and limits on the city renewing a lease for a neighborhood health clinic.
The lack of the mayor’s signature does not stop the bills from becoming law, and so far, the mayor has not formally vetoed any bills from City Council in 2024.
