Housing Trust Fund

Sponsor: Councilmember Jamie Gauthier

The city of Philadelphia operates the Housing Trust Fund to help address affordable housing needs in the city. It was created back in 2005. During the most recent fiscal years 2022 and 2023, more than $61 million was allocated to housing programs and services from the trust fund, according to the city. For example, the city’s tangled title, eviction prevention and home repairs program is funded by the trust fund.

The bill approved by City Council would propose an amendment to the city’s home rule charter to mandate annual appropriations for the Housing Trust Fund in a special election during next year’s primary election, scheduled for May 20, 2025.

It would create a ballot question: “Should the Home Rule Charter be amended to increase the minimum amount that must be appropriated for spending on Housing Trust Fund purposes in the city’s operating budget each year?”

Mayor Parker’s response

The Parker administration told City Council in a note that the bill would “bind the hands of future mayors and city councils by requiring specific budgetary appropriations as opposed to proceeding through the normal budget process.”

For example, Parker notes that the new regulation would be in addition to the existing annual appropriation of at least one half of 1% of the city’s total general fund appropriations — which was the result of a home rule charter change in 2021.

“We agree that housing funding is essential but so are other portions of the budget such as education funding and funding for violence prevention,” Parker wrote.

The administration estimated the decision would cost about $5 million each year and $25 million over a five-year period.

“An amount that would be added to our already high level of fixed costs, further limiting our budgetary flexibility,” Parker wrote.

For example, during fiscal year 2024, about 57% of the general fund is earmarked for fixed costs, including pension and debt service.

“This proposed change would take away even more flexibility from the budget process, hurting our shared ability and responsibility to remain responsive to community needs over time,” she wrote. “It is crucial that the Mayor and City Council maintain flexibility to respond to unanticipated changes and provide the best possible mix of services to the residents of Philadelphia.”

Status: Bill becomes city law.