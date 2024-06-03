From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Travelers who passed through a federal inspection area at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday afternoon may have been exposed to measles, city officials warned Monday morning.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health stated that a person with measles was traveling through Terminal A West. Officials say people in the area between 2:50 and 6 p.m. on Friday, May 31 may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus.

“We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles,” Dr. Landrus Burress, director of the city Division of Disease Control, said in a statement. “Many countries, including travel destinations, are experiencing measles outbreaks, so the potential for travel-related measles cases and subsequent outbreaks in the United States has increased.”

City health officials did not say whether the person with measles at the airport had traveled abroad or if they were vaccinated.