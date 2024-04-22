From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A review of Philadelphia’s Office of Homeless Services by the inspector general did not turn up any criminal activities, even though the review found OHS went over budget by millions of dollars.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said that while the investigation showed no criminal activities, it did show the budget had been disregarded and services given in one year were paid for in the next when budget money was available.

“There is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing or criminal misconduct by any city employee,” Parker said.

Philadelphia Inspector General Alex DeSantis explained to members of City Council and others at City Hall, “The evidence does not support a public discussion of corruption or fraud, and it’s time for us to begin discussing this matter in an honest way that frames the right issues squarely and clearly.”

He said going back to Fiscal Year 2020, funding for the office had been cut by several million dollars, but officials disregarded the decrease and kept spending at the previous year’s level in the interest of saving people who were living on the streets of the city.

As deficits built up, officials shifted the bills to subsequent years, delaying some payments until Fiscal Year 2022, when some funding was restored, although not to the previous amount.

Programs were not adjusted to deal with the decrease in funds because former OHS director Liz Hersh decided “the department’s emphasis was on saving lives above almost all other considerations during her tenure,” DeSantis said.

“We will be very specific and clear about the controls that were flaunted in the name of that mission and the negative consequences that resulted and the risks that the department now faces.”