This story is from Young, Unhoused and Unseen, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University's Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting.

A group of leaders dedicated to reducing homelessness in Philadelphia is changing hands as incidents of homelessness in the region tick upward.

For one of these leaders, job changes are partly prompted by a desire to do more.

“It hurts my soul. I have to do what I can,” said Liz Hersh, who is the former executive director of the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Homeless Services (OHS).

A group of neatly stacked boxes hint at Hersh’s final week at OHS.

That fall day, Hersh, who had been with OHS for about eight years, was busy meeting with staff to hand over the reins to her interim successor, David Holloman. Her to-do list was nearly all checked off.

“There’s my boxes all packed up ready to go to my car today,’ she said, waving her hand toward the corner of the office. “Trying to deal with my emotions and… say goodbye to people.”

A smattering of mementos, cards, and papers were laid on her desk.

The former director is now with Community Solutions, a national nonprofit organization that partners with cities across the U.S. to curb homelessness. Hersh reassured that although she is leaving the city office, she will not be leaving the region.

She was raised in Philadelphia and holds dear the lessons she learned from childhood into adulthood.

“I grew up here in the ‘60s and ‘70s, during [the] Civil Rights,” she recalled.

In grade school, Hersh remembered seeing racism and inequality play out in real-time. She said that when confronted with the realities of economic and racial injustice, she felt she had to do something.

“In my 20s, I literally could not sleep unless I was doing something and even today … walking into the office and I see the folks who are out there who are homeless,” she added.