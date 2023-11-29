WHYY News, Logan Center launch project examining youth homelessness

Jayda Alexander was raised by a parent who struggled with the responsibilities having a child brings. Alexander became a mother at 14 and fell into homelessness shortly after.

She lived in group homes, moved in with relatives, couch surfed, and wound up in a toxic relationship. It seemed like everything she tried to keep her life together failed.

“A lot of stuff could have really broke me,” Alexander, now 23, said. “I could have died a million times in my life.”

Without help from family or friends, Alexander said she decided to turn to help from the city’s resources. She applied for public housing specifically intended for young people, and was approved for a home soon after.

“People always doubted me, and I started to doubt myself,” Alexander said. “But once I figured out, ‘You know, like, Jayda, you really could do it on your own,’ I did it on my own.”

Alexander’s story is not uncommon in Philadelphia: Thousands of youth and young adults in the city face homelessness. The vast majority are Black or Hispanic, and a third are pregnant or parenting, according to a report released by the Office of Homeless Services in April.

That report, in addition to shedding light on the scale of the youth homelessness epidemic, will serve as a key piece of the city’s plan to distribute roughly $8.8 million in funds the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded to Philadelphia last year.

Alexander — now married, a mom of two, and working as a case worker for a local nonprofit while attending college — is co-chair of the Office of Homeless Services’ Youth Adult Leadership Committee, a group of unhoused and formerly unhoused young adults who helped write the report.

The 72-page document charts an ambitious goal: To make youth homelessness “rare, brief, and non-recurring.”

But amid ever-rising housing prices, a minimum hourly wage of just $7.25, and Philadelphia counting the greatest share of its residents in poverty compared to the nation’s largest cities, will this plan be enough to curb the epidemic?

WHYY News and Temple University, Klein College’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting are publishing a five-part weekly podcast series “Young, Unhoused and Unseen,” which examines the tragedy of youth homelessness in Philadelphia and explores solutions to end a largely invisible plight for thousands of the city’s teens and young adults.

The multimedia project features additional reporting with storylines across the region, social media, and data visualizations.

The podcast features the stories of homeless teens in group homes, young moms in shelters, those identifying as LGBTQ, and youth in a suburban homeless encampment. The podcast also brings context and commentary from community leaders and local and national experts into the discussion.

Unhoused young people, particularly those aged 18 to 24, face unique challenges. Many fell into homelessness after aging out of foster care, or sought to escape family abuse or rejection of their gender or sexual identity, according to the city’s report. Others couldn’t make enough money to support themselves.

In Philadelphia, the city provided housing services, such as emergency shelters, to nearly 1,600 young adults experiencing homelessness last fiscal year, according to the report. Experts say others don’t show up in the data because they seek informal help, such as couch surfing with friends, or cannot access services due to mental health issues or other disabilities.

Liz Hersh, the former director of the Office of Homeless Services, oversaw the grant process and remains hopeful that youth homelessness can be solved, especially as the city has tailored more services to young adults.

“Young people are still very resilient, they’re very hopeful,” Hersh said. “And so it’s really trying to capitalize on all of those positives, help them deal with their trauma while they’re still developing, so that those things, those hurts and pains and setbacks and challenges, don’t become solidified into them as adults, but that they’re able to really rewrite their future history to have a different kind of life.”

A data problem

Counting youth experiencing homelessness is an immense challenge. The stigmas around homelessness, invisibility of those who couch surf or “double up” in shared, temporary housing, and intersection between homelessness and incarceration lead to frequent undercounts, making it more difficult to provide services.

The difficulty in simply assessing the number of youth who are without housing is, according to Alexia Clarke, the CEO of Covenant House Pennsylvania, due to a combination of factors. Her organization provides shelter and rapid rehousing to youth experiencing homelessness.

“The transient nature of the population, their protective distrust of systems, and the variation in what constitutes homelessness makes it tough to get accurate counts,” she said. “Limited resources for data collection also leads to underreporting. We’ve got to put in serious effort into outreach, for example, to connect with young people affected by homelessness effectively.”

The federal government’s method for counting people experiencing homelessness — and, consequently, distributing funding — is an annual “Point In Time” count of all people residing on the streets and in shelters on a single day during the year.

This year’s Point In Time count, conducted on Jan. 25, identified 368 youth experiencing homelessness aged 18 to 24. That’s far lower than the 1,574 young adults documented by the city’s homeless services in 2022.

The Point In Time count likely leaves out youth who are couch surfing, and weather can affect the number of people who are out on the streets from night to night, said David Fair, the deputy chief executive officer of Turning Points For Children and co-chair of Philly Homes 4 Youth.

“The point in time count is, I think, a really good model, but it can only be useful if it’s done frequently,” Fair said. “Having one point in time a year is not going to get you an accurate picture of the homeless population in Philadelphia.”