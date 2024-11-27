Giant Heirloom Market took a gamble on Philly’s Market East. Here’s why it failed

Will a new business bet on Market East?

It’s unclear whether another commercial tenant will take over as a sublease, considering the property’s condition.

The grocery store did promise state and city officials that it would “look to assign or sublet the premises to any other qualified or permitted party with the consent of the landlord.”

But a casual visitor to the Market East grocery store might notice several individuals experiencing homelessness within 25 feet of the front door that opens to Market Street — a scene observed on a recent weekday in November. Those same individuals are often visible from the store’s cafe area, through its large front windows.

This familiar sight is reflective of broader challenges in Center City and has been for many years.

Public records reveal struggles inside the store too, such as a steady stream of retail theft and persistent infestations of rodents and insects.

In addition, someone from the 801 Market St. building reported various theft issues to the Philadelphia Police Department dispatches 73 different times between March 2021 and November 2024.

Inside that figure, 52 calls were for theft of at least $200 or greater value, which is at least $10,400 of stolen goods, over a three-year stint as a minimum estimate of retail losses.

During the month of October 2024, there were eight reports of theft at the property for products worth $200 and greater, which is a minimum loss of $1,600, police records show.

Retail theft is known as shrinkage and all companies deal with it as a cost that’s baked into the business model. However, it seems the risk may have been underestimated — until now.

Matt Kelley, senior vice president of business and market development at LiveView Technologies in Salt Lake City, works with retailers on mobile security camera systems.

“Some of our customers say theft has dropped off in general, but to what degree we don’t know because a lot of time it’s severely under reported,” Kelley said. “Shrink is a percentage of top line sales. So, I think that companies have done a really good job of trying to slow down the growth of theft relative to sales growth. If shrink grows at a slower rate than sales you’re going to see the percentages [go down] and their perception is that theft is getting better but it might not be getting better.”

Often, the public will watch videos on social media of retail theft and get angry, he said.

“The real question is how much theft is worth a person’s life. Is it worth a $20 item for someone to stop that individual and be murdered? Some of these individuals are very violent and when they’re cornered, when they’re threatened, they can lash out,” Kelley said. “Is it worth that stolen item for the violence that happens to the security guard, to the employee, to a customer nearby? What most stores have said is that it’s not worth it. What we’d rather do is deter people from the beginning. And be able to have higher resolution images from video to identify their faces.”

While the grocery retailer is pulling out, that doesn’t mean businesses can’t coexist when there are communities of individuals experiencing homelessness outside their stores – if the store is willing to build partnerships.

One professor at Drexel University has spent decades working at a nonprofit organization who helps individuals find housing, then mental health resources. He’s now a business professor.

Damian Salas is an assistant teaching professor and associate dean of academic partnerships at the Close School of Entrepreneurship at Drexel University.

“I think part of selling food is they really needed the community to be involved in the development, in the planning stages. That’s easier said than done, maybe they did, but it doesn’t sound like they truly knew who their customers were or how they were going to be engaged. I think they missed that opportunity,” Salas said. “What we call, in entrepreneurship, that product market fit, I think was just a little bit off. I think they need to do a little bit more work around building community engagement as part of their launch.”

Salas said some companies dealing with extensive retail theft have gotten creative, like Wawa in University City. Instead of a traditional corner store at 34th and Market Street, where there were issues with theft, now everything is ordered by a customer on a kiosk and workers deliver products.

“There’s just kiosks of stations with touchscreens where you order everything from sandwiches to gum to a Tastykake or whatever it is,” he said. “But I’m not sure that’s even possible within a bigger supermarket. But the point is that [the company said] we have a problem. Let’s solve the problem by doing this.”