Car-free streets will return to Philly’s Rittenhouse Square this winter. Here’s what to know

Holiday shoppers interested in local retailers in Center City’s Rittenhouse Row without the stress or vehicle traffic will be able to stroll in December for two Sundays in a row.

After a similar program conducted in September, business owners surveyed saw an average increase in sales of 68%, Center City District CEO Prema Katari Gupta told Billy Penn.

Several streets near Rittenhouse Square will become temporarily pedestrian-only on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 for holiday shopping.

“Last September’s pilot program saw nearly 90% of businesses reporting increased foot traffic, some by as much as 300%,” according to a LinkedIn post by Center City District on Nov. 12.

When retailers were surveyed, about 92% reported they wanted the program to continue.