Center City’s Rittenhouse Square neighborhood will get a temporary pedestrian-only zone next month over four consecutive Sundays starting on September 8.

And there are about 50 retail storefronts along the stretch between 15th and 19th Streets along Walnut Street. There are no mobile food trucks, street vendors or pop-up markets – only existing retailers can participate.

The retail corridor is a smattering of clothing stores, coffee shops, restaurants and specialty retailers which could see a boost in sales as pedestrians stroll, shop and dine without the stress of traffic. Existing restaurants can extend their tables onto the sidewalk for customers as a pop-out streetery.

The Center City District, the Rittenhouse Row business group and the city of Philadelphia collaborated on the program as one way to improve pedestrian foot traffic for retailers on the commercial corridor. The retail occupancy rate of Rittenhouse Row is roughly 83 percent, according to Center City District data.

The concept is similar to that of Newbury Street in Boston, which is a roughly mile-long stretch that opens to pedestrians only on Sundays over the summer and into the fall.

“I think the hypothesis is that people walking down the street benefits retailers more than people driving down the street,” said Prema Katari Gupta, president and CEO of Center City District. “We are looking forward to collecting a lot of data. We are trying to go into this with an open mind and run it like an experiment.”

Center City District is coordinating free events in the public space including games for children, circus arts performers, salsa dancing and live musicians between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays during the pilot. The organization has been creating pedestrian-friendly public plazas, sprucing up bike lanes and streetscaping across the urban core for decades. Cross streets at some intersections along Walnut Street will permit vehicle traffic during the events.

About 75,000 people already live in Center City and overall pedestrian foot traffic — which includes visitors — has returned to roughly 84% of levels last seen in 2019. All visitors are encouraged to ditch their vehicles for the events.

“It’s not a festival, it’s quieter,” Katari Gupta said. “I remember the first time we saw the street closed and people dining outside [during COVID]. I remember being very moved by that experience, just seeing people together enjoying themselves.”