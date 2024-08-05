Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Six days a week, Christiana Ruiz runs between tables and the kitchen at her café that sits in the business corridor of a small Delaware County borough. Her restaurant, Manny Vibez in Norwood, specializes in “all-world cuisine” breakfast and brunch.

Ruiz invested in the community, which sits along Chester Pike 10 miles outside of Philadelphia. She stumbled upon the community when she moved from South Philly roughly five years ago and fell in love. “It’s such a little gem here,” she said on a recent weekday.

An economic development agency in Delaware County has noticed the area’s potential, too, and is investing almost $25,000 to drive economic growth.

That money is being matched by a state grant to pay a third-party consultant to develop a five-year revitalization strategy, which would determine if six boroughs spanning roughly 6 miles of the route qualify for a multi-municipality Keystone Communities main street designation, according to Laura Goodrich Cairns, commerce director for the Delco Commerce Center.

Such a title would be “an opportunity for targeted investment and development” that could uplift small businesses like Ruiz’s and boost the local economy.

Goodrich Cairns said that while the five-year strategy is required for the application process, it also serves as a tangible action plan for the boroughs, regardless of whether they qualify for it.

But, if they do clinch the title, stretches of Chester Pike and the adjacent streets that serve as each community’s main commercial hub would gain funding opportunities for improvement and revitalization.

The designation also involves hiring a full-time county staffer to maintain the business corridors across the municipalities and fill vacancies, offering employment opportunities and increasing tax revenues for the community.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro recently increased state funding for main street organizations, including the Keystone Communities program, and downtown development.