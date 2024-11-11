Philadelphia City Council to host public hearings on Sixers arena proposal

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Starting Tuesday, Philadelphia City Council will hold a series of public hearings to probe the 76ers’ arena proposal and hear from proponents and opponents of the $1.55 billion development.

The hearings, scheduled to wrap up on Dec. 3, will be held in Council chambers at City Hall and be led by the Committee of the Whole, a decision that enables all members of Council to participate.

Council members will have the chance to question members of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration, Sixers officials and community stakeholders. There will also be opportunities for anyone from the general public to weigh in on the controversial project, which would take over a portion of the Fashion District mall in Center City near Chinatown.

“I expect spirited Committee of the Whole hearings on this proposed arena,” said Council President Kenyatta Johnson in a statement.

Council will vote on the arena sometime after the hearings have concluded — possibly before the end of the year.