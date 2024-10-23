Squilla pushing for a special services district to surround Sixers arena

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Mayor Cherelle Parker will transmit a legislative package to City Council on Thursday containing the approvals the Sixers need to build a new arena in Center City. But it’s still unclear when those bills will be introduced.

Councilmember Mark Squilla said Tuesday that he is still negotiating with the administration over the content of the package. While most of the language has remained the same since the bills were posted online last month, Squilla wants to add a provision for a community-driven arena district.

“Whatever [residents] deem necessary to offset some of the challenges from a development,” Squilla said in an interview. “But it will be totally dictated and run by the folks in that district — the board of that district.”

The board would be a new entity. The district would cover a still-to-be-determined geographic area around the arena, and may operate programs similar to those run by a special services district, Squilla said. Special services districts often have programs dedicated to keeping an area clean, safe and well-lit.

These kinds of districts have become common, especially over the last decade. The goal is to give the community some agency when it comes to the conduct of the arena.

The Sports Complex Special Services District in South Philadelphia, for example, has programs designed to improve sanitation and recycling, landscaping, traffic and streetscapes within the district’s boundaries.

Launched in 2003, the SCSSD is funded by Comcast Spectacor, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Philadelphia Phillies, which donate a combined $1 million to the district each year.

Squilla said the new district could be funded by the arena itself, or through the community benefits agreement the Sixers committed to under its broader deal with the city.