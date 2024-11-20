At the moment, SEPTA trains generally run every one to two hours between 9 p.m and 11 p.m. Many Sixers games start at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. and last around two hours.

“That is not a frequency of service that will get people out of their cars and onto transit. We believe we need to provide service at least every 30 minutes,” said Smith.

The new funding would cover 20 additional trains every evening, five additional buses on existing bus routes and extra manpower at Jefferson Station, she said.

SEPTA has started discussing the funding issue with the Sixers, which has quickly emerged as one of the major sticking points of the team’s proposal. Councilmember Cindy Bass chided team officials last week for not having these details worked out while asking Council to vote on the project before the end of the year.

The Sixers have pushed back on the authority’s figures and told lawmakers that it has no plans to subsidize SEPTA operating costs. It has agreed to cover costs related to any physical impacts of building an 18,500-seat arena on top of Jefferson Station.

Members of the Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration, which supports the arena, said last week that the city has no intention of increasing funding to SEPTA.

If SEPTA is unable to find additional funding, Smith said the authority would have to make more service cuts in order to expand its Regional Rail service at Jefferson Station. She said SEPTA does not see a need to expand service on its two subway lines.

“We have enough service and we have enough cars to accommodate those patrons,” said Smith.

Not in my backyard

Tuesday’s hearing, the third in a series of public hearings on the project, also featured testimony from opponents and proponents of the controversial development, including representatives from the city’s building trades and business owners in nearby Chinatown.

Several opponents of the arena told lawmakers that the development poses an existential threat to Chinatown, a 150-year-old neighborhood still recovering from the pandemic. They said the arena will cause the kind of traffic congestion that will deter people from patronizing small businesses that rely on non-residents to survive, killing an essential component of the community’s ecosystem.

They also said arena goers will not eat at Chinatown restaurants before or after the games and events.

“When you come to game night, you’re not thinking about authentic food. You’re thinking about cheesesteaks, you’re thinking about hot dogs, you’re thinking about beer and pizza,” said Michael Ha, who owns the QT Vietnamese Sandwich shop.

John Chin, executive director of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, an influential organization in the city’s Chinese community, told council members that neither the enabling legislation before Council nor the city’s broader deal with the Sixers contained nearly enough protections for the neighborhood.

To preserve Chinatown, he said, the neighborhood needs a combination of strong cultural and economic development programs.

“I see none of that,” Chin said. “It’s barely a mitigation plan.”

Opposition to the arena extends beyond Chinatown and includes residents and business owners in Washington Square West, a neighborhood that runs roughly from Market Street to South Street and from 7th Street to Broad Street.

Members of the neighborhood’s civic association, the oldest in Center City, also shared concerns about the impact of increased traffic while raising fears about how some of its residents and customers may be treated by fans.