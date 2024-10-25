SEPTA CEO to step down at end of November

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SEPTA CEO Leslie Richards will resign at the end of November, bringing her five-year reign as the lead of the troubled transit agency to an end.

In a news release, Richards announced she will step down from her position as CEO and general manager of the agency Nov. 29. She said she will look to expand her role as a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Weitzman School of Design and look to pursue “other opportunities to serve the community.”

“It has been an honor to lead SEPTA, and especially to lead our 9,500 employees, each of whom brings incredible expertise, dedication and heart to serving our community,” Richards said. “I’m proud to have led a workplace known for its collegiality, dedication to efficiency and equity.”