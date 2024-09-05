SEPTA proposes fare hike to affect most riders currently getting discounts
As part of SEPTA's plan, the hike would require all riders to pay the current $2.50 cash fare cost.
SEPTA will raise fares for many riders currently getting a discount by buying fare cards, pending approval of its fare hike plan.
As part of the plan, the transit agency’s Andrew Busch said the hike will eliminate the discount for SEPTA Key users so all riders will pay the current $2.50 cash fare cost. Busch said that will result in a more than $10 million increase in revenue.
“We have a structural budget deficit of $240 million. That’s this current fiscal year,” he said. “The one started July 1st. We’re still working with our partners in Harrisburg on a long-term funding solution, but we know we have to take action now to try to make sure that we’re raising enough revenue through fares, and we’re also putting some cost-cutting measures into place, but we had held off on doing a fare increase.”
Although the state budget includes a small additional distribution to SEPTA, it is less than 25% of what the authority wanted and Busch said the need for a permanent solution grows more urgent by the day.
As of now, the hike is limited to eliminating the discounts currently in place.
“So for people who take subways, buses and trolleys, if they use a Key card or they use their credit card now, they get the $2 discounted fare versus the $2.50 cash fare,” Busch said. “What this proposal would do is bring everyone’s fare up to $2.50. You would still get to treat free transfers. We’re adding some flexibility on transfers as well.”
The fare increase is only an interim measure. Without more outside funding, more fare increases will be on the horizon.
“We’re expecting that we’re going to have to revisit that in the spring,” he said.
The fare hike is subject to public hearings and approval by the SEPTA board, but it could take effect in December if approved.
Public hearings on the increase are scheduled for Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at SEPTA’s headquarters on Market Street.
