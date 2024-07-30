SEPTA implements partial hiring freeze with possible fare hikes on the way
The mass transit agency has implemented a hiring freeze for non-essential workers and is considering fare hikes if more state money isn’t forthcoming.Listen 1:05
SEPTA will freeze spending and implement other budget cuts to help the agency manage anticipated fiscal troubles.
The agency’s Andrew Busch said the belt-tightening is the result of no guaranteed state funding. That means they may need to make cuts to prevent the transit agency from major fiscal troubles. In addition to reductions, SEPTA could raise new revenue via a possible fare hike.
“We did get a one-time cash infusion that will get us about four months into this fiscal year without impacting our budget,” he said. “There’s a lot riding on what’s going to happen in the fall with talks in Harrisburg.”
Busch said SEPTA is also planning to re-institute parking lot fees that were abolished during the pandemic and its aftermath.
The decision came after a contract was awarded to revamp the payment system at the parking lots and garages, which still required quarters for entry.
“We expect a rollout on that to be ready by the fall, so that’s a way we’re generating revenue, Busch said. “Regional railroads that were $1, those will go to $2, and then we have a few garages; those will go from $2 to $4.”
A non-essential hiring freeze has also been implemented, but Busch is careful to point out that the company’s ongoing search for new operators and other positions will continue.
“We are full speed ahead on hiring bus operators, personnel for the field, as well as people who are being put into new positions for training those personnel,” he said.
Some administrative positions along with management jobs will not be hired for now as the agency reviews if it can afford those costs.
Any fare increases must undergo an extended process before implementation, which wouldn’t even start before the fall. If extra state money isn’t forthcoming, higher fares could be in place at the start of 2025.
