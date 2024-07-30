From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SEPTA will freeze spending and implement other budget cuts to help the agency manage anticipated fiscal troubles.

The agency’s Andrew Busch said the belt-tightening is the result of no guaranteed state funding. That means they may need to make cuts to prevent the transit agency from major fiscal troubles. In addition to reductions, SEPTA could raise new revenue via a possible fare hike.

“We did get a one-time cash infusion that will get us about four months into this fiscal year without impacting our budget,” he said. “There’s a lot riding on what’s going to happen in the fall with talks in Harrisburg.”

Busch said SEPTA is also planning to re-institute parking lot fees that were abolished during the pandemic and its aftermath.

The decision came after a contract was awarded to revamp the payment system at the parking lots and garages, which still required quarters for entry.

“We expect a rollout on that to be ready by the fall, so that’s a way we’re generating revenue, Busch said. “Regional railroads that were $1, those will go to $2, and then we have a few garages; those will go from $2 to $4.”