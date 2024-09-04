SEPTA Key fails again for some riders, for the fourth time in recent weeks

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Some SEPTA riders are enjoying a free ride on the system on Wednesday because they cannot buy a new SEPTA Key fare card or add money to existing cards.

The agency’s Andrew Busch said the system has failed “at least four” times in the past three weeks, and there is a pattern to those glitches.

“Approximately 7:30 in the morning, sales go down,” he said. “People who need to purchase a ticket or load up their card at a kiosk or online aren’t able to do so. It’s been getting resolved in about one to two hours.”

SEPTA is waiving fares for people with empty Key cards or those who cannot purchase a fare card. People with cash, a credit card or other payment methods are unaffected.

Busch said the recurring incidents are causing confusion. “It creates inconvenience for our customers and it’s a problem that’s been recurring way too much.”