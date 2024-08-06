SEPTA CEO Leslie Richards on budget, crime and more
SEPTA's CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards joins us to talk about the transit agency and the state of public transportation - particularly after a state budget shortfall.
Southeastern Pennsylvania’s transit authority, also known as SEPTA, is facing budget cuts. But what does that mean for riders? Less frequent train and bus rides? Less reliability due to staff shortages? We talk with SEPTA’s CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards. We also talk about safety as crime in the city decreases, fare evasion, new trains, and the cleanliness and accessibility of SEPTA stations.
