SEPTA is working to move to a zero-emission fleet. In an effort to bridge the time when an all-electric fleet is in place, the transit agency has authorized the purchase of more diesel-electric hybrid buses.

SEPTA’s Andrew Busch said they are entering into a two-year contract to replace the remaining diesel-only buses in the fleet with diesel-electric hybrids.

“It’s between 100 and 120 buses every year that SEPTA has to replace,” said Busch. “We have to keep that going but, in the meantime, we’re studying different ways to work electric buses in the fleet.”

The purchase is designed to help the agency become greener. “We’re going to all be hybrids at the end of this,” said Busch. “So that’s a big improvement to our efforts to make the system more sustainable.”