SEPTA negotiations with city, suburban unions to continue Wednesday

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Talks will continue later this week between SEPTA and unions representing thousands of its workers in the city and suburbs.

The transit agency is negotiating contracts between TWU Local 234, which represents workers in the city, and SMART Local 1594, which represents workers in the suburbs.

Local 234’s contact expired earlier this month. Local 1594’s contract expires Monday night.

While both unions have authorized strikes, there is no sign either union is ready to hit the picket line just yet. Neither union has declared a strike deadline.

Local 234 President Brian Pollitt said Monday said there is some progress in SEPTA contract talks with regard to safety precautions. It includes a pilot program with eight buses.

“We nailed down the bulletproof glass enclosure. They’re going to install them on the buses,” said Pollitt.

As for wage increases: The union says SEPTA is offering a 2.25% increase with concessions to members’ health care.

“So in essence, what they’re asking us to do is, ‘If you guys want a raise you still have to pay for it yourselves,'” said Pollitt.