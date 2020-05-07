Michael Hill, 59, longtime Regional Rail conductor and forever ‘cool’ dad

This story is part of WHYY’s series “COVID-19: Remembering lives we’ve lost” about the everyday people the Philadelphia region has lost to the coronavirus pandemic, the lives they lived, and what they meant to their families, friends and communities.

Marquita Hill remembers the time her father came to her aid in a desperate time of need.

“I was just deadly afraid of this bug that was in my bathroom,” she said. “And I called him in the middle of the night.”

It was 11 o’clock at night when Marquita called her father, Michael Hill, who was asleep in the Glassboro, New Jersey home where she grew up, less than 10 minutes away.

Hill worked for SEPTA as a Regional Rail conductor, an early shift that required him to wake up at 3 a.m. Getting to bed at a decent hour was important to help move passengers within the region. But more important than his duty to morning commuters was that to his daughter.

“He got up in the middle of the night, came and killed that bug for me that was in my bathroom, and went back home,” said Marquita, 35, the oldest of Hill’s two children.

The late-night extermination is one of the cherished memories Marquita Hill conjured to illustrate the kind of relationship she had with her father, who died on April 14 from complications of COVID-19. He was 59.

“He never let me live it down,” she said. “But the fact that he got up and did it for me meant so much.”

Family and coworkers remember Hill as a big, joyful personality. When news of his death hit social media, those he worked with at SEPTA and others who knew him flooded feeds with their admiration and respect.

“He was loved by many,” said Whitney Samuels, his youngest daughter. “Michael Hill was one of a kind. He was really some type of special.”