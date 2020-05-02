SEPTA loses two more employees to COVID-19
SEPTA has confirmed two more deaths in its workforce from the coronavirus.
General Manager Leslie Richards issued a letter to colleagues confirming the death of Steve McFadden, a Regional Rail conductor, and Terrance Burton, a Midvale operator. The workers had close to 50 years of service combined — McFadden had 29, Burton had 18.
These two losses bring the death toll to seven for the transit authority. Yolanda Woodberry, a bus operator from the Frankford depot, who worked for SEPTA for 17 years, was the fifth to die from the virus.
“My thoughts are with all of you as we grieve the loss of our SEPTA family members,” Richards wrote. “Together, we will help each other through this.”
Earlier this week, SEPTA agreed to new coronavirus safety improvements for workers, less than a week after Transit Workers Union 234 president Willie Brown announced an action that would have threatened service in the city. The improvements included in-house testing and temperature screenings for employees.
TWU and SEPTA are still discussing $500,000 death benefits for the deceased.