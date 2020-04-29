SEPTA and union agree to new safety measures, averting crisis

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

After a standoff over worker safety that threatened to derail the commutes of thousands of health care workers last week, the union that represents SEPTA employees has declared a victory.

Transport Workers United Local 234 said in a release that its fight for “enhanced safety measures” had resulted in a number of improvements, including regular COVID-19 testing employees and temperature checks.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch confirmed the agency had come to an agreement with the union and said it is in the process of acquiring necessary equipment and nailing down other details of the new protocols.

“We’ve had a good productive dialogue to get us to a better place, and we’re moving forward with them,” Busch said.

SEPTA union president Willie Brown said the authority is moving in the right direction with testing, but the agreement itself is not a big step.

“We did something that we could live with,” Brown said. “And if they carry through the actions we agreed to then we should be able to survive this thing.”

Brown said the union is focused on enforcing the agreement and is in the process of setting up a line of communication for both workers and riders if they have any SEPTA-related issues. The union also wants to create a better system for tracking the virus’ spread.

“I’m still concerned about people tracing who has the virus or who had the virus and going from there,” he said. “That’s my biggest concern and that’s what I hope we accomplish more than anything else.”

In addition to the testing procedures, SEPTA agreed to institute a more rigorous cleaning schedule, requiring workers to wipe down vehicles, equipment and facilities’ surfaces with disinfectant every two hours. SEPTA facilities where multiple workers have tested positive for COVID-19 are being sterilized as well.