First new sculpture in 70 years for Philly’s 30th Street Station

The last time 30th Street train station in Philadelphia got a new public sculpture was in 1952, when Walker Hancock’s Pennsylvania Railroad War Memorial was installed in the main hall, honoring the 1,307 Pennsylvania Railroad employees who died in World War II.

Now, 70 years later, the station has a new sculpture.

“Tools of the Trade” is a large (14’x10’) wall sculpture depicting an abstract map of the United States with a network of rail lines. Those routes are made from peen hammers and wrenches lined end-to-end, mountain ranges are denoted by piles of spikes, and main rail hubs like Chicago and Seattle are made of fanned hatchets.

Artist Virginia Maksymowicz cast them from vintage tools in a porous white polyurethane that makes them look like the bones of a skeleton.

“The structure of this national train system is, in a way, a skeleton that ties the country together,” Maksymowicz said. “I wanted to use tools also to reflect the invisible work that happens all the time by the Amtrak employees.”

Maksymowicz pressed the vintage tools into silicone molds, which picked up chips in the iron and the wear of the handles. She wanted to highlight the intimacy of handwork that goes into building and running a rail system.

The artist used to spend a lot of time on trains when she commuted for 25 years on the Keystone service from her home in West Philadelphia to her job teaching at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa. She learned to appreciate that while trains and the systems they run on are massive technological beasts, they are ultimately moved by people.

“Even conductors. I saw conductors having to crawl under the train to pull things out,” Maksymowicz said. “Incredible amount of work. We as passengers just don’t see it.”

“There was this one [conductor] in particular, Curtis,” she said. “He would sit with all of us from Franklin and Marshall and we’d get into political debates, and debates about art. He’d tell us of his travels in France. At Christmas people would have a holiday party on the train. This might not happen on every run, but the Keystone, in particular, is pretty local.”

The interior of 30th Street Station is historically preserved, which means it cannot be altered without permission from the city’s Historical Commission. Amtrak could not modify the marble walls of the Art Deco building to add Maksymowicz’s tool map to the building.

Instead, a large mobile wall was custom-built for the sculpture with rolling casters, constructed to fit neatly into a niche of the North Waiting Room.

“Tools of the Trade” can be flipped around, disappearing in the niche. Or, it can be rolled into another part of the station.