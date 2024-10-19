Philly’s first permanent mural about voting is all about hope

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After years of promoting voting with pop-up signs and murals around Election Day, Philadelphia now has a permanent mural to always remind residents of the power of voting.

“Legacy in Bloom” in West Philadelphia on the side of a three-story rowhouse at 57th and Walnut shows generations of women with flowing hair dabbled with flowers on an electric blue background. Across the top are the words “Philly Votes.”

Artist Tai Corrienté Baucom populated the mural with women. She grew up surrounded by women and said that when she thinks about legacies that can be passed down through voting, she envisions the women who gave rise to that lineage.

“The theme of my mural is not just about voting. I made sure to create something that still has relevance even after future elections come and go,” Baucom said. “Thinking about your legacy, about your legacy’s future: When they get to be your age, what will they have because of some of the choices you make.”

For the past six years, Mural Arts Philadelphia has erected a biannual display of murals on temporary panels in LOVE Park, called the “To The Polls” project, that stand for a few weeks before elections. “Legacy in Bloom” is the city’s first year-round mural about voting.