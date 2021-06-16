Kenney offers sober progress report on Philly’s fight against systemic racism

For the past year, a committee of 48 city leaders and residents have been on a journey to make Philadelphia a more equitable city. They say they’ve made some strides already.

“Unpacking decades of systemic racism cannot simply be carried out in a single year, but we believe we are well on our way to learning from our past, taking accountability from our mistakes, and driving change that will make our government and our city for all Philadelphians,” Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday, as he and steering committee members offered an overview of progress made in the past year.

The city’s Pathways to Reform, Transformation, and Reconciliation initiative was inspired by the thousands of residents who took to the streets to protest police brutality, the killing of George Floyd, and systemic racism that exists in everything from policing to health care.

The steering committee prioritized reforming public safety, reducing the racial disparities worsened by COVID-19, kicking off a reconciliation process, and creating a more inclusive economy by strengthening businesses owned by people of color, women, and people with disabilities.

The committee touted its efforts to improve access to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations through nine community partners – though politicians and community leaders have argued the city could have done, and still could do, more to reach communities of color.